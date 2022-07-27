KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $997.10 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.14 or 0.00044656 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $997.10 million and $3.01 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

