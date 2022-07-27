La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $6.22. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 222,982 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $158.73 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

