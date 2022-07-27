Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

