Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.45-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. 2,633,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,259. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

