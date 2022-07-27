Lamden Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60,292.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $60,292.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

