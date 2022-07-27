Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

LGI opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.