Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($120.48) to £120 ($144.58) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to £110 ($132.53) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

