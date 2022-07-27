Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

