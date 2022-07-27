Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,270 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGRO opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.