Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.19.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $422.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

