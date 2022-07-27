Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

