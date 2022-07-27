Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

