Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,155 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $203.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

