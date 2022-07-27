Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

