Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 345 ($4.16) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 343 ($4.13). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.09).

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 256.80 ($3.09). The company had a trading volume of 7,057,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959,978. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock has a market cap of £15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 778.18.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,006.47). In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis acquired 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £2,798.73 ($3,371.96). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,006.47). Insiders acquired a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

