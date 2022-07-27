Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Shares of 32,251 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,268,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 4,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,776 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $13,106,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vipshop by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.2 %

VIPS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 104,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,712. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

