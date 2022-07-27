Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Cuts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.