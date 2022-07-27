Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $3.51 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 128,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

