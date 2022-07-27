Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $392,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.14. 50,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,217. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

