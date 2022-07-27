Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $214,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

UGP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,270. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

