Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 172,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

