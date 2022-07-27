Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 1,062 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 30,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,435. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

