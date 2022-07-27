Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.74. 6,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
