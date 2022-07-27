Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,321. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.84.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

