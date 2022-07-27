Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

