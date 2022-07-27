Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,573 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 234,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after acquiring an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

