Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.