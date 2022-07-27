Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

