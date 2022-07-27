Levolution (LEVL) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million

Levolution (LEVL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,294.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

Levolution Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

