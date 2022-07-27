LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,030 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

