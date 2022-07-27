LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.