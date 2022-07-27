LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.4 %

RY opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

