LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

