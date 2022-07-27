LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VOE stock opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.