LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after buying an additional 2,733,598 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

