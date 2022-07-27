LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

