LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.