LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.