LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC LSPKF remained flat at 1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

