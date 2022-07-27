Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

