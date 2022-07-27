Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $286.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

