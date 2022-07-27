Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $333,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.89. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.