Linde plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Linde has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $13.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $286.62 on Wednesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $624,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 60.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 33.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.