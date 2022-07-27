Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.27

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Lion Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
