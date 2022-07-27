Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.27

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.82 million. Lion had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

