Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $54.07 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.07 or 0.00252322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $386.20 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,811,219 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

