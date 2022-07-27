Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up about 1.6% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $253.09. 2,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.44 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

