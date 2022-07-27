LOCGame (LOCG) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

LOCGame (LOCG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. LOCGame has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $118,188.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000310 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio.

