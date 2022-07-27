Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. 29,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. Logitech International has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $111.71.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

