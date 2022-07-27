Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH stock opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.