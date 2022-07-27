Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 7,976 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

