Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
